La La Anthony has filed for divorce from husband Carmelo Anthony after nearly 11 years of marriage, according to multiple reports. The 41-year-old media personality and the NBA star have had an on-again and off-again relationship since 2017 after their first split. The “Power” star reportedly submitted the divorce court documents on Thursday in New York, citing irreconcilable differences, TMZ reported. The couple tied the knot in an extravagant New York wedding in 2010 and share 14-year-old son Kiyan together.

