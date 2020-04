Also available on the NBC app

La La Anthony joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez for Access Daily from a home in Los Angeles where she is currently quarantining with her family. She admitted some of the challenges she’s facing with homeschooling her 13-year-old son Kiyan. The actress recently launched “Reclaim Your Life,” a Facebook Watch show which surprises two deserving women with a special day to transform their inner and outer beauty.

