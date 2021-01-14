Also available on the nbc app

Kyra Sedgwick has 32 years of marriage to Kevin Bacon under their belt, and she couldn't be happier! "I'm incredibly lucky," Kyra told All Access' Zuri Hall. "There's no secrets to this. I just got lucky really young at a time when I probably wasn't that smart. I was married at 23 and I met him when I was 21. I was like, 'This is the one, and I've got no question.'" Kyra also shared details on her new sitcom "Call Your Mother" and how it relates to her own experience as a parent. "Call Your Mother" premieres Jan. 13 at 9:30/8:30c on ABC.

