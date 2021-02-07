Also available on the nbc app

Kyra Sedgwick isn't completely closing the door on "The Closer." The "Call Your Mother" star told Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover that she's keeping her options open when it comes to a possible reboot of the hit drama, which ran for seven seasons on TNT. "It was my decision to leave, as much as I loved it, because I didn't want to be one of those people who hung around for way too long," she said. "But you never know. I've been in this business long enough to say, 'Never say never.'" The actress also spilled on her "firsts" and dished on husband Kevin Bacon's unconventional anniversary present! "Call Your Mother" airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.

