Caitlyn Jenner is proud to be living her truth. The Olympic gold medalist celebrated the five-year anniversary of her transition by recalling the moment she came out on the cover of Vanity Fair in June 2015. "It was emotional," she told PEOPLE magazine. "There I was. Caitlyn Marie Jenner. But then, I wondered, did Bruce deserve to be thrown away like this? He did a lot of good things. He raised 10 kids. But I wasn't turning around. Bruce did just about everything he can do… Now what does Caitlyn do?"

