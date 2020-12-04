Also available on the nbc app

'Tis the season! Kylie Jenner proves once again she knows how to take holiday spirit to towering new levels. The beauty mogul showed off her impressive Christmas decorations this week, including an eye-popping tree that even she admitted almost didn't fit in her house! The 23-year-old loves going all out this time of year, and she documented her latest effort on her Instagram story with the help of mom and reigning Christmas Queen Kris Jenner, who gave the ultimate seal of approval!

