Kylie Jenner's little girl is ready for the slopes! The makeup mogul gave fans a peek at daughter Stormi trying out a tiny snowboard and shared that she'd been waiting for her snow bunny to cross that milestone "for too long!!!" Stormi looked just as excited as her famous mom while giving the board a test ride inside the store, rocking back and forth with a big smile on her face. Though the toddler may be ready for winter, Kylie seems to be already dreaming of summer. The 22-year-old also showed off her fit bikini bod in a set of close-up videos on her Instagram story.

