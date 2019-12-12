Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Snuggles With Cousin Psalm In Adorable Bonding Moment

Also available on the NBC app

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian's kids are as close as can be! 1-year-old Stormi Webster and 7-month-old Psalm West got in some bonding time this week, which Kim documented on Instagram. "Stormi loves my Psalmy so much!" she wrote next to a photo of her niece leaning in to kiss Psalm. Stormi's family bonding time follows a fun week in the mountains with her mom, where she got the chance to snowboard for the first time.

