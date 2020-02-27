Also available on the NBC app

Stormi Webster just proved once again she's the most fashionable toddler around! Kylie Jenner's daughter served major looks while showing off a bedazzled purse in a series of adorable Instagram photos this week. The 2-year-old also mixed athletic wear with her high-end accessories like a true style pro, donning a sweatsuit and classic high-top sneaks to complete her ensemble. But what really topped off the look? Her priceless expression!

Appearing: