Also available on the NBC app

Happy birthday, Stormi! The 2-year-old traveled to Walt Disney World with her parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and it looks like the family had an amazing time. Kylie documented the trip on her Instagram, where she showed fans how they celebrated Stormi all week long! Once the trip was over, Kylie made sure Stormi was decked out head-to-toe in Minnie Mouse.

Appearing: