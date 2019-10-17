Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Explores Pumpkin Patch In Adorable Family Halloween Outing

Also available on the NBC app

Stormi Webster is the cutest lil' pumpkin! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter got her Halloween on early, hitting up a pumpkin patch with cousins True Thompson and Dream Kardashian on Oct. 16. Kylie shared adorable peeks at the family outing, including a candid shot of all three girls exploring. The makeup mogul and the rapper made sure their toddler was a Halloween fan from the beginning, taking her to her first pumpkin patch in 2018 when she was 8 months old. Despite their current relationship hiatus, Kylie previously assured fans that Stormi remains her and Travis' top priority.

