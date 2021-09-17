Also available on the nbc app

Kylie Jenner's little girl really is her mini-me! The beauty mogul's daughter, Stormi Webster, revealed an adorable impersonation of her famous mom this week, introducing herself as Kylie to nearly 270 million Instagram followers! Kylie was trying to record Insta stories to promote her new swimwear line before Stormi hilariously took over, and the 3-year-old is already following in Kylie's fashionable footsteps, too!

