Access Hollywood
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Crashes Kris Jenner's NYE Interview During Pete Davidson Question

CLIP01/01/22
Saved by the bell! Stormi Webster provided the perfect distraction for her grandmother Kris Jenner when Andy Cohen put her in the hot seat. The reality star virtually joined him and Anderson Cooper during their New Year's countdown on CNN. Andy asked Kris about Kim Kardashian's reported romance with Pete Davidson, but before she could answer, Kylie Jenner's 3-year-old daughter crashed right in. "Nice distraction! Good timing, Stormi. Perfect! Right on cue!" Kris teased, dodging the question.

