Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Adorably Crashes Video Message To Fans: 'Get Out Of Here'

CLIP03/11/22
Also available on the nbc app

Kylie Jenner is back on Instagram for the first time in a while, but Stormi decided to try and steal the show! "Okay, so I know I've been M.I.A. for a while...Stormi wants to be in this," she said. The 24-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram story on Thursday to share a video updating fans about the latest lip product from Kylie Cosmetics, and her 4-year-old daughter made a quick cameo. The video comes a little over a month after she and Travis Scott welcomed their second child, Wolf.

Appearing:
Tags: Kylie Jenner, stormi webster, kylie cosmetics, Daughter, mother, family, funny, instagram, lifestyle, news
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.