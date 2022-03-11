Also available on the nbc app

Kylie Jenner is back on Instagram for the first time in a while, but Stormi decided to try and steal the show! "Okay, so I know I've been M.I.A. for a while...Stormi wants to be in this," she said. The 24-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram story on Thursday to share a video updating fans about the latest lip product from Kylie Cosmetics, and her 4-year-old daughter made a quick cameo. The video comes a little over a month after she and Travis Scott welcomed their second child, Wolf.

