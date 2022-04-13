Michael Bublé & Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome 4th Child Cielo Yoli Rose: 'From Love Comes Life'
CLIP 08/19/22
Main Content
Stassie Karanikolaou is coming clean about why she is no longer friends with Jordyn Woods. The 24-year-old influencer was on the latest episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Wednesday and explained that not being friends with Jordyn has nothing to do with the scandal involving her best friend Kylie Jenner. "Oh no. For my own reasons," Stass said. "This is the first time I'm ever saying this but it's for my own reason. It's not…I was not following anyone else. I've had my own reasons and that's it."