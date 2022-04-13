Stassie Karanikolaou is coming clean about why she is no longer friends with Jordyn Woods. The 24-year-old influencer was on the latest episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Wednesday and explained that not being friends with Jordyn has nothing to do with the scandal involving her best friend Kylie Jenner. "Oh no. For my own reasons," Stass said. "This is the first time I'm ever saying this but it's for my own reason. It's not…I was not following anyone else. I've had my own reasons and that's it."

NR S2022 E0 4 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight