Kylie Jenner's Baby Stormi Steals The Show In Amazing Tour Of Her Office

Also available on the NBC app

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is too cute! The reality star shared a tour video of her Kylie Cosmetics office and tbh, it looks seriously stunning. But it was her baby Stormi that really stole the show with her super cute lil face! The office looks fierce and features a lip kit wall, pink accents all over, a champagne vending machine, M&M's with Kylie's face on it and custom art all over! Seriously, this place is major #OfficeGoals!

Appearing: