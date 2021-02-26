Also available on the nbc app

Stormi Webster is hard at work in the kitchen! Kylie Jenner proudly showed off the 3-year-old's culinary skills on Instagram as they whipped up a homemade pizza together. The reality star mom posted a sweet snap of the adorable toddler completely covered in flour as the young chef focused on rolling out the dough by herself. But Stormi's passion for cooking and baking should come as no surprise! The mother-daughter duo has an ongoing tradition of making cookies and cupcakes for special holidays, including Halloween and Christmas!

