Also available on the nbc app

Stormi Webster is quite the scene-stealer! The 3-year-old made the cutest cameo in the first episode of her mom Kylie Jenner’s new “Inside Kylie Cosmetics” YouTube series, which tells fans the story of her beauty empire. During an interview for the series, Stormi crashed the set for cuddles and snacks! “She’s so mischievous,” Kylie remarked after her little one ran off, giggling.

Appearing: