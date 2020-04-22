Also available on the nbc app

Just keep swimming, Stormi! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a cute video of her 2-year-old daughter, who has already mastered swimming without floaties. The adorable toddler got three loud cheers from her proud mama after showing off her impressive skills during a family day at the pool in Palm Springs. But the adorable tot isn't the only celebrity water baby! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's 1-year-old tot Kaavia is also a budding swimming champion!

Appearing: