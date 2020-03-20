Also available on the NBC app

Kylie Jenner is taking the threat of coronavirus seriously — and she wants her 166 million Instagram followers to do the same. The 22-year-old reality star shared a series of videos on social media in which she urged her millennial and Gen Z fans to immediately practice social distancing and stay home. The public service announcement came after Surgeon General Jerome Adams asked the makeup mogul and other prominent influencers to speak out to help stop the spread of the global pandemic.

