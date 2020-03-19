Also available on the NBC app

Kylie Jenner is being called to help stop the spread of coronavirus. As young people across the country continue to socialize in large groups, Surgeon General Jerome Adams urged the makeup mogul and other prominent influencers to encourage their millennial and Gen Z followers to stay at home. His public appeal on "Good Morning America" came after disturbing photos and videos emerged of college students flocking to the beaches in Florida for Spring Break. It was widely believed that young people would be less affected by the virus, however, startling new data from Italy suggests otherwise.

