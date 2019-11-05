Also available on the NBC app

Kylie Jenner's baby girl has no fear! The beauty mogul tried to scare daughter Stormi with a creepy spider filter on Instagram, but the toddler loved seeing the digitized eight-legged creature crawl all over her face. Kylie tried her best to get a startled reaction from Stormi, but couldn't help sharing her disbelief when all she got was a big smile instead! The pair soon moved on to matching dog filters and tried out a new 'do on Stormi, proving the little one is already a social media pro – just like her famous mom!

