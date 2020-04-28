Also available on the nbc app

Kylie Jenner is soaking up the sun! As temperatures rose in Los Angeles, the cosmetics mogul documented a fun day at home by the pool with friend Stassie Karanikolaou. "It’s getting hot out here," she captioned an Instagram video of herself spraying on some sunscreen oil. Kylie and Stassie also showed off their best moves as they recorded their own TikTok "Savage": Tiger King Edition challenge video.

Appearing: