Stormi Webster always steals the show! Much to the delight of fans, the adorable 2-year-old made a memorable appearance in dad Travis Scott's Instagram Live after he teamed up with Fortnite to debut his virtual concert event Astronomical. Even though thousands tuned in to participate in the Houston rapper's musical experience, he was still on daddy duty — and, no surprise, the toddler was more concerned with food than with video games!

