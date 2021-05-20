Also available on the nbc app

Kylie Jenner isn’t missing a chance to make magical memories with her family! The ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ owner and Travis Scott treated their daughter Stormi to a fun trip to Disneyland. The pair and their daughter posed in the Alice in Wonderland ride. Kylie and Stormi also spent some quality time spinning in the Mad Tea Party tea cups. Stormi had some buddies tag along for the trip, as well. Kylie shared a sweet photo of her daughter hugging her cousins Dream and Chicago along with another friend.

