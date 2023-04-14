Main Content

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Are ‘Getting To Know Each Other’ (Report)

CLIP04/14/23

Could there be a romance brewing between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet? After tons of speculation, People Magazine reports on Friday, citing a source, that the pair are “hanging out and getting to know each other.” Access Hollywood previously reached out for comment. The update comes as tons of fans have been wondering if the Kylie Skin founder and the “Dune” star might be dating after DeuxMoi first reported the romance rumors between the pair.

