Kylie Jenner spared no expense throwing her daughter Stormi an over-the-top princess themed third birthday. The reality star shared glimpses of the party on her Instagram story – making sure to let fans know it was a cousin’s only party, likely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The makeup mogul also posted a loving message about her daughter on Instagram writing, “Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can’t stop the time it’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years but on the other side i’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!”

