Kylie Jenner Throws Elaborate Butterfly-Themed Party To Celebrate Stormi’s Makeup Collection

Kylie Jenner knows how to throw one epic party. The reality star shared snaps from a celebration she had in honor of her one-year-old daughter’s Stormi’s makeup collection. She captioned her Instagram post writing, "Each day is a blessing with you thank you god for these moments. It was beautiful celebrating Stormi x @kyliecosmetics launching 2.1.20." The new makeup line will be released on Stormi’s 2nd birthday. The party featured arches adorned with colorful butterflies as well as some cute kid tables with purple butterfly chairs and gorgeous centerpieces and cute little flower boxes for the kids to decorate. The kids dined on macarons, sandwiches and purple punch with matching straws that say "Stormi."

