Kylie Jenner Throws Caitlyn Jenner's 70th Birthday Dinner With Kendall, Kim Kardashian And Family

Caitlyn Jenner had lots of love on her 70th birthday! The Olympic gold medalist celebrated her special day with an intimate family dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu. Kylie Jenner planned the sweet event for her dad with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in attendance. Caitlyn's partner Sophia Hutchins and son Brandon Jenner were also by her side. Before blowing out the candles on her cake, the birthday girl even revealed her wish for the next year!

