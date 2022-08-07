Travis Scott had special support for his big return to the solo stage. The rap superstar's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, were on hand for his sold-out concert at London's O2 Arena over the weekend. The mother-daughter duo gave Travis a heartwarming hug backstage and cheered him on from the crowd, raising their arms during his set and showing off their matching looks.

