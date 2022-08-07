Main Content

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Support Travis Scott At His Sold-Out London Concert

CLIP08/07/22

Travis Scott had special support for his big return to the solo stage. The rap superstar's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, were on hand for his sold-out concert at London's O2 Arena over the weekend. The mother-daughter duo gave Travis a heartwarming hug backstage and cheered him on from the crowd, raising their arms during his set and showing off their matching looks.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, kylie jenner travis scott, kylie jenner stormi, Kardashians, Astroworld
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.