Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is just like mom, and now they're twinning even more! The "Kylie Cosmetics" founder posted a photo on Instagram showing off her massive new bling, and shared that her baby girl has a mini version all of her own. The coordinating diamonds are from none other than Stormi's dad, Travis Scott. "Daddy got us matching rings," Kylie wrote alongside the image. But it was a band on her ring finger that had fans sparking potential marriage rumors.

