Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie And Friends Dress Up As Sexy Disney Princesses For Halloween

Under the sea! Kylie Jenner channeled Ariel from "The Little Mermaid" to celebrate Halloween with her closest girlfriends, who also dressed up as sexy versions of popular Disney princesses! "Ariel grew up," she captioned an Instagram post as she flaunted her figure in the skin-baring costume. The reality star's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou transformed into Cinderella, while Sofia Richie joined the fun as Aurora from "Sleeping Beauty." Finally, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer rounded out the party as Princess Jasmine from "Aladdin" and Belle from "Beauty and the Beast."

