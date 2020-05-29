Also available on the nbc app

Is Kylie Jenner really a billionaire? Forbes, the publication that declared Kylie's status and named her the youngest self-made billionaire ever in 2019, is now claiming that the 22-year-old reality star isn't actually that rich. Forbes is claiming that the beauty mogul has been “lying about company figures and forging tax returns” to reach the billionaire status. Kylie responded to Forbes’ claims by tweeting, “What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site... all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period.”

Appearing: