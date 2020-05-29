Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Kylie Jenner Slams Forbes' Claim That She's No Longer A Billionaire

CLIP05/29/20
Also available on the nbc app

Is Kylie Jenner really a billionaire? Forbes, the publication that declared Kylie's status and named her the youngest self-made billionaire ever in 2019, is now claiming that the 22-year-old reality star isn't actually that rich. Forbes is claiming that the beauty mogul has been “lying about company figures and forging tax returns” to reach the billionaire status. Kylie responded to Forbes’ claims by tweeting, “What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site... all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period.”

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, Access, Kylie Jenner, 2020 news, 2020 entertainment, money news, fiance, access news, kylie jenner 2020, parenting, forbes, forbes money
S2020 E04 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.