Stormi Webster got a special shoutout from her dad Travis Scott. The rap superstar's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and their 4-year-old daughter attended his sold-out concert in London. Kylie posted a video to her TikTok of a sweet moment between her beau and their daughter leading up to the show. Travis asked in front of all his fans, "Stormi, you ready baby?" To which she responded with a simple and sweet, "Yeah!" Kylie also shared pics to her Instagram of her and Stormi's time at the concert!

