Also available on the nbc app

Kylie Jenner seems to be loving life as a mom of two! The beauty mogul shared a rare new glimpse at her and Travis Scott's infant son on TikTok this week, showing off the little one's cute legs and feet as she applied a new Kylie Baby balm on him. Kylie's 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, was also seen trying out a new product from her famous mom's kids' line and the reality star proved once again that the toddler has one stylish setup.

Appearing: Mario Lopez Kit Hoover Scott Evans Zuri Hall

S0 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution