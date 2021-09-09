Main Content

Kylie Jenner is showing off her baby bump! The make-up mogul stepped out to dinner in New York on Wednesday looking chic in all white. Kylie wore a fitted dress, oversized jacket and matching white Balenciaga bag, she paired the look with clear heels and futuristic sunglasses. Kylie shared pictures from the night out on her own Instagram page, captioning them with just an angel emoji. The dinner during fashion week comes just days after the 24-year-old announced she was pregnant with her second child.

