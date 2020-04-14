Also available on the nbc app

Leave it to the Kardashian-Jenner family to be quarantined in style! Kylie Jenner revealed which room in mom Kris Jenner's Palm Springs house is her favorite, and the choice is pretty understandable! The beauty mogul showed off the jaw-dropping guest digs that feature not one, two, or even five queen-size beds but six – each with its own personal TV! Social distancing guidelines mean the famous squad can't welcome any more bunkmates, at least for now, but Kylie definitely has the ideal isolation partner by her side – daughter Stormi!

