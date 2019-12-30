Also available on the nbc app

Kylie Jenner is kicking off the new year in style! The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of sultry black-and-white photos of herself in slinky lingerie alongside the caption, “Just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap.” Some fans thought the sexy photos may have caught the attention of Kylie’s ex Travis Scott, who took to his Instagram story must minutes after Kylie’s post with the simple caption, “Lol.”

