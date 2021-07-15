Also available on the nbc app

Kylie Jenner is starting to tease her next venture, Kylie Baby. The makeup mogul is giving the world a glimpse of how she decided to announce the brand in the third and final video of her YouTube docuseries which was released on Thursday. Kylie confirmed the brand on June 2nd with an adorable picture of her three-year-old daughter, Stormi, covered in water after a bath. As expected, the post got more than 11 million likes on Instagram and Kylie said she knows why. “People love Stormi though, she’s the star. She’s the real star,” Kylie said.

Appearing: