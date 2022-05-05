Main Content

Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse At Her & Travis Scott's Baby Boy In 2022 Met Gala Prep Video

CLIP05/04/22

Kylie Jenner's son has already got style! "The Kardashians" star shared a rare peek at her and Travis Scott's three-month-old in her latest YouTube video, which documented her preparations for the 2022 Met Gala. During her flight to New York, the mom of two captured a peek at the baby boy's tiny Air Jordans, and the cuteness was just too much! "Look at my son's cute shoes! He can't even walk yet!" she gushed.

Tags: Kylie Jenner, Baby, kardashian, Travis Scott, Met Gala, celebrity, fashion
