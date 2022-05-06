Kylie Jenner is out of office! The 24-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram on Thursday to share some pics and videos of her and her family on a tropical vacay. In her first post, Kylie is sweetly embracing her rapper beau Travis Scott on the beach with a sunset in the background. This is one of the first times Kylie has shared snaps with Travis following the Astroworld tragedy. Kylie shared more glimpses of the trip, including videos of her and daughter Stormi feeding beach lizards!

