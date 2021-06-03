Also available on the nbc app

Kylie Jenner posted an adorable snap of her daughter Stormi Webster having bath time on Tuesday on her Instagram. The 23-year-old captioned the precious photo, “Bath time with @KylieBaby.” The Kardashian sisters gushed over the cute snap. Khloé Kardashian commented, “Cutest!!!” Fans also noticed the beauty mogul’s caption and were quick to speculate about Kylie’s possible new baby line venture.

Appearing: