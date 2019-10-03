Kylie Jenner Sets The Record Straight Over Travis Scott And Tyga Rumors In An Epic Way

Also available on the NBC app

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight. She clapped back at people who thought she recently went on a date with her ex Tyga. "The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," she wrote on Twitter. "There was no '2am date with Tyga'. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at." The makeup mogul also clarified that her number one priority right now is baby Stormi. "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," she tweeted "Our friendship and our daughter is priority." The tweets come after news broke that Kylie and her man Travis Scott are taking a break.

Appearing: