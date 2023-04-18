Main Content

Kylie Jenner Sets Record Straight On The 'Big Misconception' About Her Face

CLIP04/18/23

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight! In a new interview with Homme Girls, the beauty mogul addressed the "big misconception" about the cosmetic procedures she has done to her face. "I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone," she explained.

Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, Scott Evans, Zuri Hall
