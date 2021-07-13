Also available on the nbc app

Watch out world—Stormi Webster is a little businesswoman in the making! Kylie Jenner has been peeling back the curtain of her beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, through a three-part YouTube docuseries. In the second video, which was released on Monday, the makeup mogul revealed she has been bringing her daughter, Stormi, to the office over the years. And even though her little girl is only three, she is already a businesswoman! “Stormi has her own office where she gets all her business done. She is actually launching a little secret brand soon that we've been working on for a while, but finally pedal to the metal,” Kylie said.

Appearing: