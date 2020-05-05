Also available on the NBC app

Kylie Jenner is taking a trip down Met Gala memory lane – and it involves a serious wardrobe malfunction! Since Hollywood's biggest stars couldn't show off their most elaborate gowns at the annual gala due to the coronavirus this year, Kylie reminisced on years past. "Fun fact: this dress wasn't supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as I was squeezing into it so we added it on the way out the door," Kylie shared to her Instagram Story about her 2018 dress. "But it worked out, I love it."

