Kylie Jenner Recreates Britney Spears And Madonna's Iconic Kiss With BFF Stassie Karanikolaou

Also available on the NBC app

Kylie Jenner has kicked off Halloween with a kiss! The reality star and BFF Stassie Karanikolau teamed up for an iconic costume, dressing up as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Kylie shared video of the pals dancing around to "Like a Virgin" before recreating the pop icons' infamous onstage smooch! This isn't the first time the makeup mogul has channeled a music star for the holiday. Back in 2016, Kylie got down and "Dirrty" as Christina Aguilera from the early 2000s.

Appearing: