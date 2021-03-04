Also available on the nbc app

Kylie Jenner is lovin' it! The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star played food critic during a rare visit to McDonald's after filming a drunken makeup tutorial for YouTube with her sister Kendall Jenner. The siblings indulged in the supermodel's 818 Tequila brand before Kylie called upon best friend Stassie Karanikolaou to hit up the drive-thru and satisfy her cravings! Following the pit stop, the 23-year-old mogul hilariously offered up her ratings on Mickey D's popular menu items, including fries, spicy chicken nuggets and cinnamon rolls, much to the delight and entertainment of fans!

Appearing: