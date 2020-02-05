Also available on the NBC app

Despite their recent breakup, Kylie Jenner and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott always put daughter Stormi first. The makeup mogul opened up about co-parenting with the rapper in her cover story for the March 2020 issue of Harper's Bazaar. She explained, "We have such a great relationship. We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated." Meanwhile, Kylie has her hands full with her 2-year-old baby girl. The proud mom also dished sweet details about their daily routine as she shared her food diary with Harper's Bazaar and revealed that little Stormi is allergic to nuts.

