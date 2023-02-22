Main Content

Kylie Jenner Opens Up About 'Difficult' Postpartum Depression & Gives Advice For Struggling Moms

CLIP02/22/23

Kylie Jenner is opening up about her postpartum depression. In a new interview with Vanity Fair Italy, the 25-year-old reality star, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott, spoke about the difficulties she faced postpartum and gave some advice to other struggling moms. "The first was very difficult, the second more manageable. I would tell everyone not to think too much and to fully experience all the emotions of that moment," she shared.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Kylie Jenner, postpartum, Travis Scott, aire, stormi, Pregnancy, family, celebrity, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.