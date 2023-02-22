Kylie Jenner is opening up about her postpartum depression. In a new interview with Vanity Fair Italy, the 25-year-old reality star, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott, spoke about the difficulties she faced postpartum and gave some advice to other struggling moms. "The first was very difficult, the second more manageable. I would tell everyone not to think too much and to fully experience all the emotions of that moment," she shared.

